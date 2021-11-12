KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 257,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,258 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $5,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNOP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock has a market cap of $609.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.27.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.91). KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million. Analysts forecast that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.23%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is currently 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

