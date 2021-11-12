Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KOD. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 10.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.64.

In other Kodiak Sciences news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 8,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.90 per share, with a total value of $701,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $776,801.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 266,930 shares of company stock worth $24,617,976 and have sold 20,850 shares worth $2,106,476. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Kodiak Sciences stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.39. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.19 and a 52 week high of $171.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.60.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD; KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease; KSI-501 for DME and uveitis; KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD; and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

