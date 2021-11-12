Komodo Price Reaches $1.02 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 11th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $131.30 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001583 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Komodo

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 128,723,360 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

