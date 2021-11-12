Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Kornit Digital updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $4.91 on Thursday, hitting $166.66. 582,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 378.78 and a beta of 1.75. Kornit Digital has a 52 week low of $72.18 and a 52 week high of $170.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.60.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

