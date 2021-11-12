Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday.

KOS traded up GBX 8.10 ($0.11) on Thursday, reaching GBX 278.10 ($3.63). The company had a trading volume of 1,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,869. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 209.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 206.89. The company has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 741.90, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.69. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 88.75 ($1.16) and a 52-week high of GBX 300 ($3.92).

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

