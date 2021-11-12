KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,465 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $12,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 120.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 143.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.06. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $43.39 and a 52 week high of $104.94.

