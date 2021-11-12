Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Lowered to “Hold” at Truist Securities

Truist Securities cut shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $21.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist downgraded Krispy Kreme from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday. CL King assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.60.

DNUT stock opened at $14.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Krispy Kreme will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $150,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 234,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $3,378,023.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,531,326 shares of company stock worth $24,226,768.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

