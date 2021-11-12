K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €15.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the company’s previous close.

SDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, September 6th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €13.95 ($16.41) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.24 ($14.40).

Get K+S Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

SDF stock traded down €0.74 ($0.87) on Friday, hitting €14.56 ($17.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €13.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of €12.17. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.86 ($6.89) and a 1 year high of €15.55 ($18.29). The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K+S Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.