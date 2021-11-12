Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$38.00 at TD Securities

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LIF. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$50.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Labrador Iron Ore Royalty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$40.42.

Shares of LIF opened at C$36.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.15. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12 month low of C$23.47 and a 12 month high of C$50.45.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes an iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC produces seaborne iron ore pellets; and sells standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, as well as iron ore concentrate.

