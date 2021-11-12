Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $339,899,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,145,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,038,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,182,000 after purchasing an additional 476,811 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,652,000 after purchasing an additional 277,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,250,677,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

NYSE:CMI opened at $236.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $234.27 and a 200-day moving average of $241.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.41 and a twelve month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

