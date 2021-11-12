Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.80.

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $107.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.84.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

