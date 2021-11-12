Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Foresight Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORE) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Foresight Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. Foresight Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.01.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LH Capital Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,670,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,879,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,976,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,558,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,406,000. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.