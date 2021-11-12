Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, selling and distributing diagnostic medical imaging agents and products for diagnosis of cardiovascular and other diseases. It serves to hospitals, clinics, group practices, integrated delivery networks, group purchasing organizations, radiopharmacies and wholesalers. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. is based in NORTH BILLERICA, United States. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $31.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.75, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $103,095.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $29,447.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,350 shares of company stock worth $218,301. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

