Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Announces Earnings Results

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of LTRX stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.12. 4,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,451. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The company has a market cap of $270.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.14 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25.

Get Lantronix alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LTRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lantronix from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.35.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Lantronix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantronix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.