Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) will report $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $961.76 million. Las Vegas Sands posted sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year sales of $4.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.19 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.99 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter worth about $13,009,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $460,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

LVS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.16. The company had a trading volume of 331,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,719,700. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.82. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $35.59 and a 12-month high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a PE ratio of -26.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

