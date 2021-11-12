Leelyn Smith LLC Acquires 102,355 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 886.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,903 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,355 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 62.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 55.1% in the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.80%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard A. Pohle sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $79,810.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 181,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $2,892,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,703 shares of company stock worth $4,415,099 over the last ninety days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

