Leelyn Smith LLC Buys 228 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 4,811 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GD opened at $199.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $210.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $201.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.91.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

