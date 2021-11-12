Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.99 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEP opened at $162.69 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $166.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

