Leelyn Smith LLC Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 197.1% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.25.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $555.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $509.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $483.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.28 and a 12-month high of $563.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.82%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

