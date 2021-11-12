Leelyn Smith LLC Purchases 167 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 1.1% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 86.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

MTUM stock opened at $188.91 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $81.37 and a 1-year high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.45.

