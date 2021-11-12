Leelyn Smith LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

Leelyn Smith LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,074 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.5% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 49.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 79,855 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 69.5% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 73,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $298,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SMMV stock opened at $39.24 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $31.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.98.

