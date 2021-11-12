Leelyn Smith LLC Sells 584 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Leelyn Smith LLC lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,626 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $47.25 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

