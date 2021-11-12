LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €158.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €158.00 ($185.88) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LEG Immobilien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €143.61 ($168.95).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €126.30 ($148.59) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €128.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €126.35.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

