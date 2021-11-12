LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LegalZoom.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of LZ opened at $19.91 on Thursday. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $40.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.05.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

