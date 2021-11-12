LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $24.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the stock. LegalZoom.com traded as low as $19.84 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 9933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

LZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.05.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:LZ)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

