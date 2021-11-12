LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Down 10.6% Following Insider Selling

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)’s stock price was down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $40.78 and last traded at $41.10. Approximately 131,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,492,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.95.

Specifically, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $30,024.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,296,351.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $107,594.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,459 shares of company stock valued at $665,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LC. TheStreet raised LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.40.

The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.40.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in LendingClub by 107.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

