Liberum Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,540 ($46.25) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Frontier Developments from GBX 3,030 ($39.59) to GBX 3,060 ($39.98) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,326.83 ($43.47).

Shares of FDEV opened at GBX 2,520 ($32.92) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,566.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,601.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £992.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.41. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 2,085 ($27.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,470 ($45.34).

In other news, insider Charles Cotton acquired 3,750 shares of Frontier Developments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,667 ($34.84) per share, for a total transaction of £100,012.50 ($130,666.97). Also, insider David Ranken Gammon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,700 ($35.28), for a total value of £270,000 ($352,756.73).

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

