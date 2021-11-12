LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LFMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeMD from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th.

LFMD stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.01. LifeMD has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeMD will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LifeMD news, insider Corey Deutsch purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,535.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.19 per share, for a total transaction of $299,801.43. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 69,164 shares of company stock valued at $496,195 over the last three months. 35.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,860,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

