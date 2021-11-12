LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. LifeMD updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LFMD traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,146. The firm has a market cap of $145.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.01. LifeMD has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

In related news, Director Happy David Walters acquired 41,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.19 per share, with a total value of $299,801.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,148,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,450,993.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Corey Deutsch acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,535.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 69,164 shares of company stock worth $496,195 over the last quarter. Insiders own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LifeMD stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LFMD. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LifeMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

