LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Stock Price Up 7.4%

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)’s share price rose 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 54,546 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,174,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

LFST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen began coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.81.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $173.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $200,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth $303,000. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

