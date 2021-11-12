Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Receives $24.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. 121,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,663,614. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.34. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.67 and a beta of 1.34. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $36.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 521,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 92,667 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Lithium Americas by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 128,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 25,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.