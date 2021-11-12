Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.79.

Get Livent alerts:

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.67, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $32.89.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.