Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Livent from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Livent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.79.
Shares of LTHM stock opened at $30.48 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -338.67, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.20. Livent has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $32.89.
In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent by 64.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.
Livent Company Profile
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
