Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LLOY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 52 ($0.68) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 51 ($0.67) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.84) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 54.63 ($0.71).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 49.88 ($0.65) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52-week low of GBX 30.82 ($0.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.58 ($0.67). The stock has a market cap of £35.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 46.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.95.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 188,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.56) per share, for a total transaction of £81,185.29 ($106,069.10).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

