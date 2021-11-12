Loews (NYSE:L) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Loews (NYSE:L) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Loews from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

NYSE L traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,825. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. Loews has a twelve month low of $40.58 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. Loews had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 11.10%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $31,202.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 8,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $505,657.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $58,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Loews by 102.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Loews in the second quarter valued at $75,000. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

