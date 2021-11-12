Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Down 4.9%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.90 and last traded at $6.92. 3,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 261,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LOMA shares. UBS Group raised Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. The company has a market cap of $818.94 million, a PE ratio of 5.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the second quarter worth about $1,649,000. Institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.