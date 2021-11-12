Loom Network Hits One Day Volume of $17.68 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $105.17 million and $17.68 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00052376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $145.17 or 0.00228675 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000533 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00011013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00089454 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (CRYPTO:LOOM) is a coin. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.