Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.85 and last traded at $27.85. Approximately 261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.05.

About Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF)

Loomis AB engages in the provision of cash handling solutions. It offers cash in transit, analysis, planning, cash management services and international services for banks, retailers and other companies. It operates through the following segments: Europe, USA, and Other. The Europe and USA segment focuses on cash handling services.

