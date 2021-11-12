Lotto (LOTTO) Price Hits $0.0303 on Major Exchanges

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 11th. One Lotto coin can now be bought for about $0.0303 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lotto has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $60.55 million and approximately $4,417.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.53 or 0.00404992 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00004983 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000396 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

