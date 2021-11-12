LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,279,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 843.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after acquiring an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $37.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.85.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

