LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.12% of Achieve Life Sciences worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 27,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

ACHV stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market cap of $78.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.27.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.38. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACHV has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cytisinicline for smoking cessation. Its products includes cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid with a binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was founded in October 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

