LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 40.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in FirstService by 2.4% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in FirstService in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in FirstService by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $192.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $127.61 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.29 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $190.63 and its 200 day moving average is $180.13.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

