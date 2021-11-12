LPL Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 37.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,398 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEN. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenneco by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 76,816 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 118.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 209,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 113,624 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 90.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 306,904 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tenneco by 218.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 433,888 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEN opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.80. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.39% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

