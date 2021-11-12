LPL Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,118 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALTY. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $668,000.

ALTY opened at $13.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This is a boost from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

