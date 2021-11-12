LPL Financial LLC Sells 236 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

LPL Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 11.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the first quarter worth $172,000. 35.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $746.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.88. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $392.69 and a twelve month high of $769.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 47.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

About AMERCO

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

