Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 244.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,327,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,847 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Lufax by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,204,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,888 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Lufax in the third quarter valued at $178,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Lufax by 14.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 598,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,439,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,891,000 after acquiring an additional 685,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $20.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Analysts anticipate that Lufax will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

