Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Down 5.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) dropped 5.4% during trading on Friday after R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on the stock from $38.00 to $37.00. R. F. Lafferty currently has a buy rating on the stock. Luminar Technologies traded as low as $18.93 and last traded at $18.93. Approximately 35,484 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,314,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 48.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.08.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

