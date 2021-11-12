Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lumos Pharma Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and neglected diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of LUM-201 which is in clinical stage. Lumos Pharma Inc., formerly known as NewLink Genetics Corporation, is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jonestrading reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Lumos Pharma from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.73. Lumos Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.00.

In other Lumos Pharma news, Director Kevin M. Lalande bought 28,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $252,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande acquired 35,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $311,477.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 184,544 shares of company stock worth $1,715,413. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUMO. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Lumos Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,586,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumos Pharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

