Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MGA. TD Securities reduced their target price on Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Magna International from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on Magna International and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

MGA stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. Magna International has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $104.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.52.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,134,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,291,000 after buying an additional 70,766 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after buying an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Magna International in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,776,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Magna International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 858,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,493,000 after purchasing an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Magna International by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,429,000 after purchasing an additional 75,025 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

