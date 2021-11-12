Magna International’s (MG) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at CSFB

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at CSFB in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lowered Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.25.

TSE:MG traded up C$2.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$109.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,315. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$100.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$107.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.78 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$76.65 and a 52-week high of C$126.00.

In other Magna International news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

