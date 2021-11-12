Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) Releases Earnings Results

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 22.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.82%.

NASDAQ MHLD opened at $3.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $275.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Maiden has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $4.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Maiden during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Maiden by 2,766.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,770 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Maiden during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of non-catastrophic, customized reinsurance products and services to small and mid-size insurance companies. It operates through the Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance segments. The Diversified Reinsurance segment consists of a portfolio of property and casualty reinsurance business.

